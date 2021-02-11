Episode 8 Why DNATags™ Will be Converted To Cardano's Goguen Smart Contract

Weekly video to shareholders #EP8, why we are converting our DNATags™ from Ethereum to the Cardano, and Our Weekly Marketing Meeting with DNABrands.

HO CHIN MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP ) and its subsidiary in VietNam SAITEC Technology & Development JSC announces its weekly video to shareholders episode 8. In this video, the company's' CEO Mr. Yglesias explains why the company will be migrating its DNATags™ Ethereum ERC721 to the Cardano blockchain, and our weekly marketing meeting with the guys of DNABrands and what's next for DNATags™ and DNARewards™ABOUT SANTOSANTO Blockchain Labs Corp., is a publicly-traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam SAITEC Technology and Development JSC., tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment. The company operates a Cardano ADA staking pool https://santopool.com/ Ticker: SANPSANTO CONTACT INFOFrank YglesiasPresident/CEOfrank@sanp.usFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.The Company’s business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company’s business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.

