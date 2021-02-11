TNTX launches decentralized cloud platform to drive security of FX platforms
The most significant difference with other digital currency is that it does not rely on the digital currency market or speculation to generate value.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In comparison with all other financial products, the foreign exchange (forex) market is undoubtedly the most liquid financial trading product in the world. It is also the only market that operates 24 hours a day, with more than 140 different currency pairs and larger trading volume than all other financial markets.
According to 2020 data, global securities market record about US$300 billion of daily trading volume, while forex can average about US$6 trillion trading volume, several times larger than the securities market!
If trading activities are the pulsation required to support the heartbeat of the international market, then forex is the ever-flowing blood circulating in the system. Blood never stops flowing for a moment, just as the forex market does not stop for market suspension or trading halt, allowing investors to enter the market at any time.
[ Major security concerns in the forex market ]
However, two major concerns are shadowed behind the colossal forex market: Is forex trading safe and transparent enough? How are investors’ fund kept safe and secure? Understanding the real problems can help us resolve it.
As it has been much easier to enter the forex market in recent years, the number of new retail investors have ballooned to a total of 9.6 million traders worldwide. At the same time, thousands of new forex trading brokerages and platforms are popping-up every month to grasp market share.
With that many brokerages and platforms, it is easy for unregulated financial institutions to mix in and disguise themselves as legal brokers and trick young investors with get-rich-quick schemes. Those illegitimate brokers would first sweet-talk investors into depositing fund into their system before following up with various reasons to disallow the withdrawal of funds. When the transactions are neither safe nor transparent, there’s no guarantee that our funds are protected at all.
[ TNTX builds highly intelligent cloud platform ]
Blockchain, a technology that has been widely adopted globally in 2020, has unique features such as decentralization, immutability and traceability. But its unique features are not made exclusively for Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, blockchain is created as a practical technology with the intention of changing how the internet works. Its unique feature can overcome the lack of transparency and security flaws in the forex trading system.
TNTX, built with blockchain technology, uses its unique immutable distributed ledger to construct a highly intelligent cloud platform for traceability and verification of financial transactions, overcoming various security issues in forex trading.
TNTX is also a digital asset that carries traditional financial value. Its most significant difference with other digital currency is that it does not rely on the digital currency market or speculation to generate value. TNTX generates value through practical usage on the forex market.
TNTX developer, LEX LLC, is a company registered in St. Vincent with a core focus on developing financial technology (fintech) and innovative technologies. The company is equipped with leading blockchain technology and in-depth application technology, aiming to build a more open, transparent, and credible financial network, simultaneously promoting the development of financial ecology through its innovative blockchain technology combined with fintech.
[ TNTX assists investors to enter forex market ]
TNTX imports data from forex brokerage, MT4, and liquidity providers into the blockchain through the API interface for data traceability and deposition, resolving trust concerns between brokers and traders. By constructing a brand new blockchain ecosystem, TNTX strives to improve the practicality and ease of usage of the financial world.
TNTX’s main advantage set to assists investors in entering the forex market safely:
1) Trading cost can be reduced by strengthening the trust in forex trading, thus improving brokers’ service and efficiency.
2) Each block of data in the blockchain contains encrypted transaction information, eliminating security flaws and allowing data to be traceable simultaneously.
3) Shows users the genuine profit data of the PAMM/MAM system by analyzing the data on the chain.
4) Self-verification of records; identity verification and data collection from regulators are not required, thereby accelerating auditing efficiency.
