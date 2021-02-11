AFRO Joins Forces with eZ-Xpo to Launch the 1st Virtual Black Business Matters Expo 2021

Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track eZ-Xpo Universal Integration with Zoom, Webex, GoToWebinar, Microsoft Team, and Google Meet Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

Event Designed to connect businesses to access to Resources, Opportunities and Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, through a strategic partnership with the AFRO American Newspaper announce the 1st Virtual Black Business Matters Expo on February 18, 2021.

The 2021 Black Business Matters Expo is specifically designed to connect Black Businesses with resources that have traditionally eluded minority-owned businesses. The significance of hosting the exposition during Black History Month, in the midst of a global pandemic that has disproportionally affected Black-owned businesses will be on full display in the threads connecting attendees to expert advice, methodologies, technologies, and capital.

“As a member of the Black business community ourselves, The AFRO has a unique perspective of the challenges faced by Black businesses, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Lenora Howze, Executive Director of The AFRO. “This expo aligns with our mission to educate and empower the community with information and resources to help them succeed.”

“I am excited to partner with AFRO to take the lead to empower all Black business professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to collaborate to help thrive from today’s COVID-19 pandemic with the virtual exhibition, networking, and training capabilities.

With eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Collaborative Network, every local business professional can easily and quickly connect and share their ideas with every stakeholder with our Virtual Expo and Training Network live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint venture opportunities and collaboration locally, regionally, nationally and worldwide,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The Black Business Matters - Virtual Expo Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, (2) Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Multiple Webinars or pre-recorded videos or live streaming by Session Tracks for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange to connect multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The AFRO has assembled a group of nationally recognized speakers and personalities who will offer advice and provide networking opportunities, including Brian J. Olds, David Shands, Egypt Sherrod, Dr. Eric Thomas, and Kalilah Wright. The event’s sponsors include CareFirst, Comcast, J.P. Morgan Chase, The T. Rowe Price Foundation, M&T Bank, BGE, the Baltimore Development Corporation, and the Black Speakers Network.

The Black Business Matters Expo will offer two programmatic tracks, designed to support both start-up and established businesses.

The Emerging Track - For start-ups taking steps to become an entrepreneur and current business operators seeking advice and tools for moving to the next level.

The Accelerator Track - For seasoned entrepreneurs seeking access, contacts, opportunities, and/or capital to support their commitment to realizing the full potential of the enterprise.

The event is free for businesses and individuals, and registration is open at - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-matters-expo-powered-by-the-afro-tickets-124448756581

Media members are strongly encouraged to attend the expo and to connect in advance for interviews and feature opportunities. Sponsorships and vendor opportunities are available by contacting The AFRO at the number above.

Here is a shortlist of corporate and community sponsors:

About AFRO

The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 128 years. In existence since August 13, 1892, John Henry Murphy Sr., a former slave who gained freedom following the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, started the paper when he merged his church publication, The Sunday School Helper with two other church publications, The Ledger (owned by George F. Bragg of Baltimore’s St. James Episcopal Church) and The Afro-American (published by Reverend William M. Alexander, pastor of Baltimore’s Sharon Baptist Church). By 1922, Murphy had evolved the newspaper from a one-page weekly church publication into the most widely circulated black paper along the coastal Atlantic and used it to challenge Jim Crow practices in Maryland.

Fourth generation member of the Murphy family, Pastor Frances “Toni” Draper with a governing board of family and community members, manage the paper in recent years.

For more information on AFRO, please visit https://afro.com

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2021 Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic for Daily Massive Traffic/Leads & Network Effect