Woman Injured in Rumney Snowmachine Accident

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Greg Jellison 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 9, 2021

Rumney, NH – On Monday, February 8, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmachine accident in Rumney near the junction of Route 25 and Sand Hill Road. Sharon Nelson, 59, of Dorchester, New Hampshire, had been riding behind a friend when she attempted to cross Route 25. She misjudged the trail and drove off the end of a large culvert, landing on an ice-covered brook. Nelson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital by the Plymouth Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.

