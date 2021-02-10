Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,704 in the last 365 days.

Operator Suffers Injury in Rental Snowmobile Collision

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert M. Mancini, Jr. 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 10, 2021

Bretton Woods, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, a male operator was injured when the rental snowmobile he had been operating veered off the trail and collided with a tree. The operator was participating in a guided snowmobile tour on Corridor 11 (Base Station Road) in the town of Bretton Woods when the incident occurred. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Jonathan L. Shaver, age 21, of Manhattan, Illinois.

Emergency personnel were notified of the collision by a 911 call from another member of the guided snowmobile tour. EMS personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, a police officer from the Carroll Police Department, and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department all responded. Ultimately, the operator was transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton for further evaluation and treatment.

During the investigation it was determined that the operator had traveled approximately 1 mile since starting the guided snowmobile tour at 2:30 p.m. and had never operated a snowmobile prior to the incident. The operator was wearing a helmet, and inexperience is considered the primary contributing factor in the collision. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.

You just read:

Operator Suffers Injury in Rental Snowmobile Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.