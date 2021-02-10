Operator Suffers Injury in Rental Snowmobile Collision

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert M. Mancini, Jr. 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 10, 2021

Bretton Woods, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, a male operator was injured when the rental snowmobile he had been operating veered off the trail and collided with a tree. The operator was participating in a guided snowmobile tour on Corridor 11 (Base Station Road) in the town of Bretton Woods when the incident occurred. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Jonathan L. Shaver, age 21, of Manhattan, Illinois.

Emergency personnel were notified of the collision by a 911 call from another member of the guided snowmobile tour. EMS personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, a police officer from the Carroll Police Department, and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department all responded. Ultimately, the operator was transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton for further evaluation and treatment.

During the investigation it was determined that the operator had traveled approximately 1 mile since starting the guided snowmobile tour at 2:30 p.m. and had never operated a snowmobile prior to the incident. The operator was wearing a helmet, and inexperience is considered the primary contributing factor in the collision. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.