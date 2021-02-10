Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Biden Imposing Sanctions on Myanmar Military Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden announced sanctions on the military leaders responsible for the coup in Myanmar: 

"I wholeheartedly agree with President Biden's decision to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for Myanmar's military coup.  The United States will not sit idly by as the country's democratically elected leaders are rounded up and detained unlawfully by the military.  They must be released at once and the results of the November 8 election must be respected.  I will continue to closely monitor developments in Myanmar and work with the Administration to ensure that our country has the necessary tools in place to put pressure on the military junta to allow a return to democracy in Myanmar."

