Esteemed Judge Honored with Socially Distanced Sendoff

Friends, family, and peers virtually joined Pickaway County Probate and Juvenile Judge Jan Michael Long (top left) before his retirement.

After four decades of public service to central and southern Ohio, a heralded judge hosted an era-appropriate farewell before heading off to the Florida sunset.

As one of his final acts as a member of Pickaway County Juvenile and Probate Court, Judge Jan Michael Long gathered with family, friends, and peers from across Ohio via videoconference for an informal retirement party.

“It’s nice to get people together to thank for the help, friendship, and get together one final time,” Judge Long said.

The jurist of 24 years, who had served another decade as a state senator, reminisced with fellow judges about personal and professional bonds built during judicial conferences and other professional gatherings.

“One of the greatest benefits of the Ohio Judicial Conference has been meeting some of the most wonderful people, let alone judges, and [Judge Long] is at the top of the list,” said Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge John Durkin. “I value the friendship we have forged. I think the world of him.”

That fondness from his peers was especially true of newer judges. Given his positions of prominence within multiple judicial associations, Judge Long always assisted attorneys who transitioned to life behind the bench.

“He was so kind and compassionate. He took a bunch of judges under your wing,” said Harrison County Juvenile and Probate Judge Matthew Puskarich. “We always looked up to him when he spoke. He always had the best advice.”

While Judge Long’s impact was far reaching, no place felt it more than his community, due in large part from his willingness to evolve the judicial process.

During his tenure, he continually sought different methods to address the issues that would arise in his courtroom, and to figure out resolutions on an individual basis instead of a “one size fits all” approach.

“Courts are expected to [do more and] take a lead role instead of just hearing facts, applying the law, and rendering justice,” Judge Long said.

The prime example of his adaptive approach is his family treatment court, which took four years to develop before its Ohio Supreme Court approval in 2018, and includes an in-house counselor to assist those dealing with substance use issues.

Much like programs children and adults, Judge Long, his staff, and community partners created initiatives to help all demographics. There’s a truancy diversion program, a visitation center for parents who lost custody of their children, a volunteer guardian program for those with developmental disabilities, and an elder abuse hotline.

“As a lawyer, you never stop learning, and you’ve been a really great example of that,” Pickaway County assistant prosecutor Krystin Martin said to Judge Long. “You approach cases, case by case, while still trying to do new things for the county [when] you would come back from conferences with new information.”

He extended the balanced, holistic outlook of his judgeship to his family life.

“With all of the successes and endeavors he’s been involved in, he’s still had time to be a great dad,” said Jason Long, his son.

Those personal connections, including his other adult child and a granddaughter, will be the biggest void for Judge Long as he and his wife, Susan, move to southwest Florida.

“The relationships and friendships that I have with a lot of people,” Judge Long said. “It’s a big move, and it’s going to be a bigger miss.”