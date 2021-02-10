Delaware wildfire training classes offered online

Delaware has sent its wildfire crew to battle blazes in the West for many years. The team was on California’s Fork Complex in 2015.

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is always looking for motivated recruits to join its wildland fire crew. There is no cost for training and no previous experience necessary. Candidates must be over 18 years, willing to learn, physically fit, and able to travel for at least two weeks at a time, usually in the summer months. In 2020, Delaware sent its Type 2IA crew to battle blazes in Arizona and California.

In a typical year, the DFS would offer its in-person classes over several weekends in Dover. This year, all required courses for new firefighters will be offered online through the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) and Federal Emergency Management Agency websites. The complete list of courses and links to online training are at https://de.gov/firecrew

Students must complete all courses and submit printed certificates by March 19 to:

Kyle Hoyd Delaware Forest Service 2320 S. DuPont Highway Dover, DE 19901 kyle.hoyd@delaware.gov

“The fact that training is completely online this year might be a good option for candidates who were unable to take in-person classes in previous years because of their schedule,” said Kyle Hoyd, the Delaware Forest Service’s assistant forestry administrator who oversees its wildfire program. “Later in the spring, we hope to bring new and veteran firefighters together for our annual “Fire Camp” event. It’s an important training exercise where we go through a “live-burn” simulation and practice the proper tactics and safety measures for successfully fighting wildfires.”

Courses are listed below, with links to NWCG and FEMA websites.

Core Classes

Prerequisite Courses *

Students must also pass two FEMA prerequisite courses:

ICS-100 – Introduction to the Incident Command System

IS-700 – An Introduction to the National Incident Management System

* You may need to set up a FEMA ID if you have not previously registered.

Students who complete the entire set of courses will be eligible to attend “Fire Camp,” a one-day hands-on seminar featuring a “live-burn” fire simulation. Exact date TBD.

Students must also complete an arduous “work capacity” or “pack test” – carrying a 45-pound pack over a three-mile course in 45 minutes or less – to receive their NWCG “red card” and participate on out-of-state fire assignments.