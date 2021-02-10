Real Property Tax Payments Can Now Be Made With Credit Cards Via MyTax.DC.gov

The enhanced MyTax.DC.gov portal now offers more customer-friendly features and services! Taxpayers may complete multiple transactions online for real property, individual income, and business taxes.

New Service Effective February 9, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) added an exciting benefit that allows District taxpayers to use credit cards for real property payments. Major cards such as Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. Follow the steps below to access this new efficiency for simple credit card processing at MyTax.DC.gov:

From the MyTax.DC.gov website, click on the “Make a Real Property Payment” link and enter Square, Suffix & Lot, or Street Address Select the “Payment Method” as Credit Card Select the desired payment account Enter the appropriate information and submit the payment

Please note that taxpayers can make a maximum payment of up to $100,000 (inclusive of a 2.5% convenience fee) per transaction and up to two transactions per month.

Other Payment Options Reminder: Wells Fargo Bank no longer accepts real property tax payments at its branches. In addition to credit card payments, taxpayers have the option to mail payments via US Postal Service to the following address:

Government of the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue Real Property Tax Administration PO Box 98095 Washington, DC 20090-8095

For Additional Support

Please contact our Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829) to learn more. For assistance with the MyTax.DC.gov website, please contact our e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, or send an email to [email protected].

Please stay connected with us on social media @MyTaxDC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.