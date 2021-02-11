Friendly Shoes Entering Physical Retail, Looking for Retail Partners

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendly Shoes is expanding beyond their direct-to-consumer strategy into physical and online retail, looking for partners both domestically and internationally.

With a strong emphasis on inclusivity, it is Friendly Shoes’ ultimate goal to give people access to mobility by making shoe donning easier through their patented Easy Shoe Access technology. Available from kids to adults, Friendly Shoes accommodates special footwear needs such as AFOs, single or split size shoe program with Zappos, and memory foam comfort with support.

Leading the charge on adaptive fashion, Friendly Shoes has grown 6x year over year since its inception in 2019. It is estimated that the adaptive apparel market will grow to $54.8 billion by 2023, with roughly ¼ of the entire US population estimated to have a functional challenge by 2030 per the US Census Bureau.

But beyond the numbers, the recognition of the need for adaptive and inclusive footwear is becoming more mainstream. Occupational Therapist founded Friendly Shoes is pioneering a whole new way for everyone to look at shoes. ‘Shoes are hard to put on, so we make them easier without sacrificing support or style’, said Joe DiFrancisco, Friendly Founder and CEO. Joe has a master’s degree in occupational therapy and openly admits he started Friendly Shoes based on his frustrations with shoe donning for his patients of all ages, and himself.

“Everything else has gotten easier, more efficient, why not footwear? Friendly Shoes is looking toward the future with upcoming ath-leisure and orthopedic shoe lines. All of the footwear that we make is absolutely unique, tested, and perfected through a collaboration of medical professionals, users, and master shoe craftsmen” said DiFrancisco. We call it “The shoe for all abilities”.

Friendly Shoes adaptive footwear is currently offered in the US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand through online channels such as Zappos, Juniper Unlimited, Everyhuman AU, and Amazon.

For Retail Friendly inquiries visit: www.friendlyshoes.com/retail-friendly

