Kewaskum Officer Involved Death Investigation

KEWASKUM, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues to investigate the officer involved death in Kewaskum, Wis. that occurred on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Local law enforcement were called to Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum following a 911 phone call from a resident reporting a subject that forced his way into the residence demanding the keys to a vehicle. At the scene, the first arriving deputies encountered an armed suspect on Forest View Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Goodman and the suspect – Nicholas S. Pingel, age 30 of West Bend – exchanged gunfire and the suspect was struck with a law enforcement round. A perimeter was established and a drone located a subject matching the suspect’s description a short distance north of the deputy(s) initial encounter. Officers approached and located the suspect deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was also located near the decedent.

An autopsy confirmed that Mr. Pingel died as the result of the law enforcement round.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Goodman has been placed on administrative leave as a standard protocol pending the outcome of the independent investigation. He is a nine-year veteran of Washington County law enforcement.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the other deaths associated with this event. More details are available here.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Washington County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.