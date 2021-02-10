BrainTap Creator Patrick Porter Ph.D. Receives IAFNR Lifetime Achievement Award, Paving the Way in Brainwave Entrainment

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainTap®, a global leader in the personal development and brainwave entrainment industry, announced that Dr. Patrick K. Porter, Ph.D., award-winning author and speaker and creator of BrainTap, was selected by the Interdisciplinary Association of Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation (IAFNR) to receive the IAFNR Lifetime Achievement Award.

IAFNR uses principles of neuroplasticity to help prevent neurologic degeneration, correct neurologic problems, and leverage neurologic performance to strengthen and improve the brain and nervous system. The organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who has made a significant impact in Functional Neurosciences and Rehabilitation. As founder and creator of BrainTap Technologies, Dr. Porter leads in the digital health and wellness field.

“Our board agreed that no one deserves this award more than Dr. Porter,” said clinical neuroscientist Dr. David Rosenthal. “His contribution to our field of functional neurosciences is world-class.”

Through their app, Dr. Porter and his team at BrainTap provide a library of more than 1500 guided meditation and visualization audio sessions. Most sessions are voiced by Dr. Porter as he guides the listener to ultimately reach desired brain states of healing, rest, and productivity. BrainTap Technologies aims to help people achieve peak brain performance. The company has made rapid advancements in helping mental, physical, and emotional health conditions while relieving symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, pain, and more.

“We are thrilled to work with Dr. Porter, and even more thrilled to know that other leaders in the neuroscience and personal development fields recognize his work and efforts as well,” said Nicholas Zaldastani, BrainTap CEO. “Dr. Porter is actively pushing digital wellness and guided meditation and visualization forward, striving to make his work accessible for all on the BrainTap platform.”

About BrainTap

BrainTap® is the leader in enhanced meditation. Its products help users around the world sleep deeply, think clearly, and live fully. More than 3 million sessions have been played and BrainTap is trusted by over 2300 healthcare professionals. To further its mission of bettering a billion brains, BrainTap has released a mobile app, which offers over 1500 original sessions in 12 languages. The company also offers an optional, patent-pending headset. BrainTap has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Fortune, Health, Inc., People, The Wall Street Journal, and on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.