Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a Board meeting, which will include an update on the status of 2020 projects. The meeting will occur on Thursday, February 11 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Meeting information and an agenda are available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes, and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.