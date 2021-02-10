Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,596 in the last 365 days.

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a Board meeting, which will include an update on the status of 2020 projects. The meeting will occur on Thursday, February 11 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be hosted via WebEx. Meeting information and an agenda are available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

A recorded audiocast, minutes, and additional meeting materials will also be available following the meeting.

You just read:

Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.