Earthseed Black Arts Alliance Presents Black Story/Black Song: History Through the African American Lens

Earthseed Black Arts Alliance

A Free Immersive Artistic Presentation That Goes Beyond a Traditional Book-bound Black History Month Lesson

We hope that our program will inspire a deeper understanding of today’s African American experience, and engender a worldview rooted in equity, compassion and understanding.” — Raashan Ahmad

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthseed Black Arts Alliance has created an arts-centric, virtual program designed to teach the political, historical and artistic contributions of African Americans – past, present and future. Black Story/Black Song: History Through the African American Lens is an immersive artistic presentation that doubles as a virtual “curriculum in a box” for educators who wish to present a contemporary, Black-led Black history lesson. It is a dynamic arts experience meant to connect with all ages - visually, sonically and emotionally.

“Black History Month has never been more relevant than now in 2021,” says Raashan Ahman, artist, cultural worker and co-founder of Earthseed. “We hope that our program will inspire, on a visceral level, a deeper understanding of today’s African American experience, engendering a worldview rooted in equity, compassion and understanding.”

In honor of Black History Month, Earthseed is providing individual lesson plans to accompany Black Story/Black Song in African Ancestry, Art and Music, Civil Rights, Poetry (Harlem X Southwest), the History of Hip Hop, Black Literature, New Mexico Black History, and Science. Virtual classes are led by Black artists, and students will witness dynamic, live performances that utilize multiple modalities in the arts while engaging in dialogue about Black arts, Black history, and social justice movements. The flexibility of the format and the relevance of the content make Black Story/Black Song an experience that can inspire and teach at any time of year.

“We want to share stories of achievement, beauty, suffering and joy of Black Americans beyond the canon of civil rights leaders that are traditionally taught during Black History Month,” says Nikesha Breeze, artist and co-founder of Earthseed. “We want students and all people to begin to form an understanding of the ways in which Black history is indistinguishable from American history.”

Black Story/Black Song is available now and free to anyone. Earthseed will continue to develop unique, multi-media programming throughout the year to amplify and elevate BIPOC stories and BIPOC voices. To support Earthseed and for complete information on Black Story/Black Song, along with classroom tool kits, please visit our website: https://www.earthseedblackarts.org/

About Earthseed Black Arts Alliance

Earthseed is a Santa Fe, New Mexico based, Black-led arts nonprofit dedicated to centering and amplifying Black and BIPOC voices in New Mexico and beyond. It was formed based on the principles that artists are at the forefront of change and are critical to the preservation of culture; that Black and BIPOC art has enormous healing potential and is a powerful tool for necessary communication, expression, and validation; that Black and BIPOC artists in New Mexico and beyond need to be represented and centered in the courageous conversations around race and representation that are happening today.

