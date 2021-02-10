The Houstonian Club Embarks on a $23.5 Million Renovation Plan

Houstonian Club rendering of new indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking the resort and sports pool areas. Houstonian Club rendering of redesigned entrance. The club's light and bright atrium will feature gathering places and a coffee bar.

The Houstonian Club will preserve its Texas-chic charm while elevating the experience with upscale, modern spaces.

This design is really to elevate the high level of service The Houstonian already provides. Life isn’t just about doing things; life is about living it so there will be spaces to slow down.” — Rudy Fabiano, architect and interior designer with Fabiano Designs

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Club , a nationally recognized health and fitness facility of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa and a Forbes Four-Star property, moves forward with a $23.5 million renovation plan beginning in March. Located on 27 wooded acres in the middle of the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, the independent property was once the home of President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, and its historic involvement in Houston’s events and celebrations.“We are fortunate to have such an exceptional property with many unique buildings and open spaces,” said John Durie, President and CEO of Redstone Group Ltd., which owns The Houstonian. “This renovation confirms our commitment to maintain our status as one of the most enduring luxury properties in Texas,” he said.Renovation plans include a new indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking the resort and sports pool areas, redesign and expansion of multiple group exercise studios, new indoor turfed performance zone, and renovated childcare areas. The renovation will take place in three phases over 18 to 24 months in order to minimize the disruption to programs, services and members’ experience. The Houstonian Club renovation follows the renovation of the hotel’s beautiful guestrooms and suites, and the renovation of the award-winning Trellis Spa, which now includes an outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden therapeutic experience.Huitt-Zollars Inc. is the architect of record for the Houstonian Campus, and Forney Construction will fill the role of construction manager and general contractor. Kay Lang & Associates has been chosen as the interior designer. Fabiano Designs, known for its expertise in the club industry, will direct the club project.“This design is really to elevate the high level of service The Houstonian already provides. Life isn’t just about doing things; life is about living it so there will be spaces to slow down,” said Rudy Fabiano, architect and interior designer with Fabiano Designs.“So many memories have been made here. We are evolving, and guaranteeing this property, which bears the name of our city, will be here for another 40 years. These new components are dynamic and will be exciting news for our club members and guests. We look forward to ushering in a new chapter in the continuing story of this iconic property,” said Durie.# # #Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and it consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social gatherings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception area and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, an indoor Reflection Pool and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio opened as part of The Houstonian Complex in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024www.instagram/HoustonianClub

Club Renovation Plans & Interview with Rudy Fabiano