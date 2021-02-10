Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Julie Su as Deputy Secretary of Labor at the U.S. Department of Labor

Published: Feb 10, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding President Biden’s nomination of Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency Julie A. Su to serve as Deputy Secretary of Labor at the U.S. Department of Labor:

“Julie Su embodies the spirit of California. Her commitment to empowering working people and creating opportunity for every community to thrive is exactly why she is the best choice to serve as our nation’s next Deputy Secretary of Labor.

“Julie has been with me from the very start. Throughout her service to California, and amid the challenging circumstances presented by COVID-19 and the resulting recession, Julie has done extraordinary work to create pathways to quality jobs in emerging fields like clean energy, help ensure workers can stay healthy on the job and guide our transition to the future of work.

“With a leader like Julie at the helm—a tireless fighter for working Americans and a voice for the voiceless—the U.S. Department of Labor will play a central role in guiding us through recovery toward becoming a safer, more equitable and more prosperous nation.”

###