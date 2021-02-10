Georgia Startup Races to Complete AI-powered Voice-based COVID-19 Screening Tool
Logo of BRAVE Innovations LLC, the Atlanta-based health-tech company using AI and voice samples to screen for COVID and other conditions.
BRAVE Innovations LLC rallies community, faith groups, healthcare workers, colleges, and civic organizations to spur participation in urgent voiceprint research
This is both a numbers game and a race against time to analyze thousands of voice prints from people who have tested positive, negative or recovered from COVID-19.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA - To complete research and take a novel COVID-19 screening tool prototype to completion, tens of thousands more voice recordings are needed to finalize the voice-based AI-automated COVID-19 screening tool. The ask is simple: visit the website https://COVIDvoice.net, take 15 seconds to record the short scripted prompt, then repeat this process two more times.
— Bruce N. Walker, PhD, COVIDvoice Project Chief Research Officer
In the spirit of #InThisTogether, BRAVE Innovations strives to gather thousands more voiceprint samples that will help refine their app that can immediately identify if a person is likely to have been infected with COVID-19.
“This is both a numbers game and a race against time to analyze thousands of voice prints from people who have tested positive, negative or recovered from COVID-19,” explains BRAVE Innovations CEO and Chief Research Officer Bruce Walker, Ph.D. “To quickly move from our current prototype to a final COVID-19 screening tool, we need to galvanize thousands of citizens to donate voice samples. We need numbers comparable to a stadium packed for a Georgia Tech football game.”
To slow the community spread and ultimately crush the pandemic, citizens need easy access to quick and effective screening methods. By listening for specific vocal changes, BRAVE Innovation’s COVIDvoice will be able to detect if a voice donor has COVID-19. This will act as an early warning system for donors who provide contact information, and will help us get our schools, teams, and communities back together, safely.
The COVIDvoice Project is a public-private partnership, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of AI, voice research, medicine, psychology, and technology. Technology development is being led by BRAVE Innovations (www.BRAVEinnovations.ai) with technical support from the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory (www.ABiL.ihrc.com), a collaboration between ASRT, Inc., IHRC, Inc., and Georgia Tech’s Bioinformatics Graduate Program.
When finalized, the BRAVE Innovations voice-based COVID screening tool will be available at no cost to schools, colleges, universities, daycares, community organizations, clubs, associations, amateur sports organizations, churches and houses of worship anywhere in the world.
Because COVID-19 distresses numerous systems in the body, including the lungs, vocal cords, and neural signals from the brain, it affects speech. Detecting subtle voice changes can aid in the identification of those who may have unknowingly contracted the virus. This is particularly important because, according to the CDC, asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people who are contagious are estimated to account for more than 50 percent of transmissions.
BRAVE Innovations’ Founder and CEO is Bruce N. Walker, Ph.D., a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology with joint appointments in the School of Psychology and the School of Interactive Computing. Dr. Walker is also a member of the GVU Center, and Associate Director of the GT Masters Program in HCI (MS-HCI). He completed his Ph.D. at Rice University in Psychology (Human Factors and Human-Computer Interaction).
All voice samples, with any other information provided, are stored securely and safely, and used only for research purposes. All volunteers who sign up to contribute voice samples can learn about their voiceprint and have it monitored for changes.
For information about the groundbreaking AI technology at the heart of this project, you can also reach out to: research@BRAVEinnovations.ai or info@covidvoice.net
INTERVIEW CONTACTS
Bruce N. Walker, PhD
BRAVE Innovations CEO, Chief Research Officer & Founding Partner
Professor of Psychology and of Interactive Computing at Georgia Tech
info@COVIDvoice.net (for the general project)
info@BRAVEinnovations.ai (note the ".AI" extension, not .com)
Personal: brucenwalker@gmail.com
Mobile: +1-470-315-0663
Located in Atlanta, GA, USA (Eastern time zone)
Avi Dascalu, MD PhD
BRAVE Innovations Chief Medical Officer & Founding Partner
Specialist in dermatology and signal processing
Personal: dasc17@gmail.com
Mobile: +972544306331
Located in Tel Aviv, Israel ((GMT+2) = 7 hours ahead of Eastern)
