Fine Art Shippers Provides Art Logistics Consulting & Advisory Services

Fine Art Shippers, a fine art shipping company headquartered in NYC, provides art logistics consulting and advisory services to businesses and individuals.

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a fine art shipping company headquartered in NYC, provides professional art logistics consulting and advisory services to businesses and individuals. Fine Art Shippers specializes in the transportation of any kind of art and antiques in the United States and internationally and has extensive experience in the fields of art collecting and art procurement. With such a background, the company has the necessary expertise to assist in all aspects of art and antiques logistics and acquisitions, including artwork selection, art appraisal, art installation, art framing, and art transportation.

Fine Art Shippers has been in the art logistics business for over 25 years and has managed to maintain one of the leading positions in the New York metropolitan area in everything related to art handling and art shipping. The company started as a local provider of art and antique moving services in NYC but has gradually expanded its services to include a comprehensive range of solutions to meet any need of the art community. These include white glove art courier services, air & sea transportation of artworks, consolidated art shuttles running throughout the United States, custom crate fabrication, art installations, auction shipping services, art storage, and more.

Many years of experience in the field of fine art shipping allow Fine Art Shippers to provide expert art handling and logistics consulting services to art collectors, artists, art businesses, corporate collections, educational institutions, and hotels, among others. The company also collaborates with the entertainment industry, providing expert advice and consultations on art and antiques transportation. This particularly includes consulting services to the art departments of various TV series like the popular NBC’s supernatural drama “Manifest.”

In addition to providing art logistics consulting services, Fine Art Shippers helps collectors buy and sell fine art and antiques. The company’s range of services includes art advisory, art appraisal, art brokerage, art procurement, and more. Fine Art Shippers collaborates with some of the leading art experts in different areas to deliver its clients efficient and smart solutions to any challenges at reasonable prices. The company works on projects of all budgets and sizes, from oversized public sculptures to single paintings, and is ready to help sell, buy, exhibit, ship, and install any piece of art.

Fine Art Shippers specializes in providing all levels of art consultancy to both corporate and individual clients. The company works closely with each client to help them take care of their art pieces and build meaningful collections in full accordance with their needs and personal enthusiasms. For more detailed information, please visit Fine Art Shippers’ website or contact the company by email or phone.