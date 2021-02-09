Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in February & March

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in February and March. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already receiving the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not receive an additional benefit. Everyone else will receive additional benefits that bring them to the maximum benefit for their household size.  These maximum benefit amounts are 15% higher thanks to the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act.

February & March Allotments:

  • 1 person = $234
  • 2 people = $430
  • 3 people = $616
  • 4 people = $782
  • 5 people = $929
  • 6 people = $1,114
  • 7 people = $1,232
  • Each additional person = +$176

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible:                 Benefit Will Be Available:

In January 2021        On 2/13 by EBT, 2/16 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

In February 2021      On 3/16 by EBT, 3/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

