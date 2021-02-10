Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Results Announced

Release Date: February 10, 2021

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON – Wisconsin’s corn growers have elected one new director and re-elected two directors to the industry’s market order board. Elected in District 3 is Zachary Soltvedt of Seymour. Re-elected in District 6 is Ryan Ripp of Dane, and re-elected in District 5 is James Birchman of Fennimore. All three directors will serve three-year terms starting February 1, 2021.

The three districts involved in this election cycle represent the following counties:

District 3 – Forest, Florence, Marinette, Langlade, Oconto, Shawano, Door, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan

District 5 – La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette

District 6 – Sauk and Dane

The nine-member Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB) is responsible for overseeing the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. The money supports the corn industry through research, market development, and consumer education.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) administers elections for the WCPB and other commodity marketing boards in the state. To learn more about Wisconsin’s market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

