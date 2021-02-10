Arkisys & Rhodium Scientific Team to Advance Science Missions for the Port

Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific Team Up to Advance Life Sciences, Hardware, and Mission logistics services for Space Outpost Efforts

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration and Resupply, is teaming up with Rhodium Scientific (https://www.rhodiumscientific.com), an innovative provider of space microgravity science mission and logistics services, to support advanced science payloads and experiments at the Port.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building the Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) which is an advanced Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing a platform which will connect customers to their data, their mission, and their ideas for space vessels and businesses now and in the future.

Rhodium Scientific is enthusiastic to team with Arkisys to support high-fidelity science experiments and mission logistics services for the Port. Rhodium Scientific leads the way in streamlining space-based biological sciences with the quality assurance industry expects. Together, Rhodium Scientific and Arkisys create capabilities for scientists and program managers across academia, government, and industry to conduct unmanned investigations and testing at the Port. These capabilities will advance research and development in the space-based economy. Arkisys views Rhodium Scientific’s space science services as a key element to the success of the Arkisys Space Outpost mission, and to improve life on Earth.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with Rhodium Scientific, a leader in advanced microgravity science and mission logistics capabilities for our customers. They have exceptional, proven mission success to enable our next step providing advanced science missions on the Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- Undiscovered Markets Fireside Chat, 17 February 2021 04:00PM - 05:00PM Pacific (https://www.arkisys.com/event-details/undiscovered-markets-fireside-chat)

- Science on the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, 24 January 2021 08:00PM - 09:00PM Pacific (https://www.arkisys.com/event-details/science-the-port)

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA March 2021

"As a leader in the commercial space biotech industry, known for facilitating and developing progressive research in space, Rhodium Scientific , is enthusiastic to develop unique, science-focused Port capabilities with Arkisys. The Arkisys Port has the capacity to support new areas of research currently not possible on the ISS, thus providing an opportunity for scaling space-based testing and manufacturing." said Olivia Gamez Holzhaus, CEO and Founder of Rhodium Scientific.

Led by a renowned team of space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create new markets.

Learn more about Arkisys at https://www.arkisys.com.

----

About Arkisys, Inc.

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California with locations in France, Argentina, and Singapore, is a provider of advanced spacecraft architectures, structures and platform solutions. Arkisys is building the Port which is a robotic Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. For more information, visit https://www.arkisys.com.

About Rhodium Scientific, LLC:

Rhodium Scientific, LLC, is a biotechnology company, is located in Houston, Texas. The company is a woman and Hispanic-owned small business specializing in life science, mission integration, and hardware services that enable the frontier of microgravity research and production. Led by scientists and industry experts, Rhodium Scientific offers clients mission-science resources and strategic partnerships to effectively navigate the unique challenges associated with space-based research. For more information, visit https://rhodiumscientific.com.

GLOBAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Press and Media Inquiries, please email media@arkisys.com