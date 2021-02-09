Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Program

State of Delaware announces plans to administer second doses

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) on Tuesday announced updates to the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, with a focus on administering second doses for Delawareans who received first doses at state-operated vaccination events in January:

Later this week, the State of Delaware will open registration for second dose appointments for 3,800 people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV on January 16, 17 or 18 or Salesianum School on January 18. These events from February 15-19 will be operated by Curative at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) campuses in Georgetown, Dover, and Wilmington. Registration will be done directly with Curative and individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date when they arrive on site. Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call DPH at 1-833-643-1715. Anyone who registers but cannot show proof they received their first dose on January 16, 17 or 18 will be turned away. Only Moderna vaccines will be administered at the Curative/DTCC second dose sites.

These events from February 15-19 will be operated by Curative at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) campuses in Georgetown, Dover, and Wilmington. Registration will be done directly with Curative and individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date when they arrive on site. Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call DPH at 1-833-643-1715. Anyone who registers but cannot show proof they received their first dose on January 16, 17 or 18 will be turned away. Only Moderna vaccines will be administered at the Curative/DTCC second dose sites. The State of Delaware has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stand up a vaccination site at Dover International Speedway for multiple days beginning as early as February 20. The FEMA site would be dedicated to vaccinating people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV January 16, 17 or 18; Salesianum School on January 18; at the Delaware City DMV January 22, 23 or 24; or at the Georgetown DMV January 23 or 24. Individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date. Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call DPH at 1-833-643-1715. Pfizer and Moderna will be available at these events. Scheduling has not been confirmed for these events, and is contingent on FEMA approval of the state’s request. Additional information is forthcoming.

stand up a vaccination site at Dover International Speedway for multiple days beginning as early as February 20. The FEMA site would be dedicated to vaccinating people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV January 16, 17 or 18; Salesianum School on January 18; at the Delaware City DMV January 22, 23 or 24; or at the Georgetown DMV January 23 or 24. Individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date. Delawareans who have should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. For those without email access, call DPH at 1-833-643-1715. Pfizer and Moderna will be available at these events. Scheduling has not been confirmed for these events, and is contingent on FEMA approval of the state’s request. Additional information is forthcoming. DPH’s Community Health Services Section will partner with community organizations to deliver second doses to low-income seniors who received their first dose at Salesianum School on January 18 and may have mobility challenges or other barriers preventing them from attending a large event. Those individuals will be reached through community organizations.

will partner with community organizations to deliver second doses to low-income seniors who received their first dose at Salesianum School on January 18 and may have mobility challenges or other barriers preventing them from attending a large event. Those individuals will be reached through community organizations. Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center in Wilmington on January 30 also will be offered an opportunity to register for their second dose. Second dose registration has not yet opened for Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center.

As it becomes available, second dose registration or scheduling information will be listed on de.gov/getmyvaccine and will be emailed to all eligible individuals the state has e-mail addresses for. As of Monday, February 8, the State of Delaware and its partners had administered more than 126,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. More than 10 percent of Delaware’s population has received the first shot.

Delaware is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program. Delawareans aged 65+ and certain frontline workers are eligible for vaccination. Learn more at de.gov/covidvaccine.

“We’re continuing to press forward with our goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor Carney. “Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government remains our biggest challenge. That’s why we’re focused this week on second doses, especially for vulnerable Delaware seniors. We have the capacity to increase vaccinations as federal supply allows. Until then, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant.”

“Delivering second doses and first doses at the same time with limited supply of doses every week is a challenge, which is why we are targeting these Curative appointments and our partnership with FEMA to address individuals who received the first doses at our large events in January,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “As vaccine supply from the federal government increases, we expect it will become easier to receive first and second doses at pharmacies or from medical providers.”

Due to extremely limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine – and the large number of Phase 1B-eligible Delawareans who have not been vaccinated – the State of Delaware does not expect to open eligibility to all Phase 1C individuals on March 1, as the state had originally planned. The Division of Public Health (DPH) intends to begin vaccinating the most vulnerable, Phase 1C-eligible Delawareans as close to March 1 as possible – as federal supply allows.

Learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program at de.gov/covidvaccine.

Are you 65 or older? Sign up for the State of Delaware’s vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Delawareans also may call DPH’s Vaccination Call Center at 1-833-643-1715.

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Delaware’s COVID-19 response. Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.

###