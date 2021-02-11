FIREXO SUCCESS
Fighting Lithium-ion Fires where others have failed or floundered!
Training to use different fire extinguishers was informative, though to have a clear mind to choose the right one in an emergency isn't easy; Firexo removes confusion tackling ALL fire classes.”AMERSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firexo announce results today on the success of their initial testing on Lithium-ion battery fires. Using their Firexo ALL FIRES solution, outcomes were extremely positive, extinguishing the battery fires without reignition and preventing thermal runaway.Tests were performed on both small and large multi-cell batteries, equivalent in size to a large automotive battery pack consisting of 30 individual batteries within an insulated casing.
— Kubra Raja MSci Chemistry
In the test Firexo solution was sprayed onto each fire using a standard extinguisher paying close observation to thermal runaway. The tests concluded not only that Firexo proved positive when tested on Li-Ion extinguishing but also had a cooling effect on the batteries and without reignition.
Dave Breith, CEO of Firexo Group reported “We are beyond delighted; the positive testing of these initial Li-Ion battery fire tests, means we can progress with further testing in the very near future and we believe that the Firexo solution could become the product of choice for tackling Lithium-Ion fires."
About Firexo – Firexo are the inventors of a new and revolutionary technology in firefighting; the only company in the world with one single liquid to tackle ALL classes of fire.
