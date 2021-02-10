Field Trip white paper makes strong health and business case for ketamine therapy
With solid efficacy & low cost, the popular club drug could help curb the personal toll and multi-billion dollar cost of North America's battle with depression
Field Trip Ltd. (OTCQX:FTRPF)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pandemic-related stressors continue to barrage people's psyches, the market for treating mental wounds gets bigger by the day.
Last week, Field Trip Health -- a subsidiary of Canada-based psychedelic therapy company Field Trip Ltd (CSE: FTRP) (OTCQX: FTRPF) -- released its Psychedelic Medicine Whitepaper, which outlines in detail the socioeconomic impact of treatment-resistant mental health conditions, the promising efficacy of ketamine- and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy as well as Field Trip's approach to treatment.
Publication of the paper was followed by a webinar featuring the firm's medical directors Dr. Michael Verbora and Dr. Ben Medrano. Since the session on Feb. 3, company shares have risen over 30 per cent to $6.11 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The white paper notes that, while a standard definition isn't widely established, treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is generally classified as depression that hasn't responded to two or more medications, and accounts for around 30 per cent of cases. In Canada, the 12-month and lifetime prevalence of major depressive disorder is estimated at 4.7 and 11.2 per cent, respectively. Those figures skew nearly twice as high among American adults.
"With rising sociopolitical unrest and economic uncertainty, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on daily living and human interaction, this number has been and is expected to continue rising," the paper reads.
Depression not only weighs on someone's personal life, but is among the leading causes of productivity loss and disability in Canada and the U.S.
According to the white paper, the economic burden of depression is $51 billion annually in Canada, which includes health care costs, lost productivity and reductions in health-related quality of life. It's estimated that at in any given week least 500,000 employed Canadians are unable to work due to mental health problems. That cost spikes to $210.5 billion south of the border, with a significant share related to TRD.
Ketamine is cost-effective, efficacious medicine for treatment-resistant depression
But along with a recent surge in enthusiasm for off-label applications of an animal tranquilizer and popular club drug, Field Trip's report highlights evidence showing ketamine's strong efficacy in treating depression, especially where conventional therapy has failed. Ketamine is also much less expensive than its close relative esketamine, which is approved in Canada and the U.S. for TRD while the former is not.
"In a cost effectiveness review of Spravato (esketamine), the U.S.-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER, 2019) deemed the drug to not be cost-effective in the treatment of TRD and estimated first-year direct medical costs at US$36,500, compared to US$3,600 for ketamine," states the report.
Ketamine was first introduced in the 1970s, marketed as a safer alternative to existing anesthetics. In the early 2000s it was found to have potent and rapid antidepressant properties at lower doses: "Ketamine can reduce depressive symptoms within two hours of administration, and these effects can be sustained for up to two weeks following a single dose."
Most conventional antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), can require months of intake before seeing results, and up to 30 per cent of cases with MDD don't respond to that class of medication at all.
On the other hand, some research shows that a single administration of ketamine reduced suicidal ideation in over 50 per cent of patients.
"Ketamine alone can be used as a psychedelic molecule with antidepressant properties," reads the paper. "When administered without psychotherapy, ketamine generally provides rapid relief from depressive symptoms for up to 1–2 weeks."
Field Trip's Ketamine Assisted Programs (CORE) include program intake, six ketamine sessions accompanied by a preparation therapy session, and three-to-four standalone integration therapy sessions. A ketamine therapy session lasts 45–90 minutes, with time afterwards for patients to reflect on their experience.
Data in the report shows that patients who took the program went from severe depression to sub-clinical depressive symptoms, and from moderate-severe anxiety to minimal-mild anxiety.
Unlike other psychedelics...
To continue reading, please visit: https://mugglehead.com/field-trip-white-paper-makes-strong-health-and-business-case-for-ketamine-therapy/
About Mugglehead
Mugglehead.com is a digital publisher dedicated to cannabis news, investments, culture, and science, owned by Mugglehead Media Corp. We publish original content, including video, interviews and articles. Because many of the companies and trends we cover are related to investments and stocks within the cannabis industry, please review our disclaimer and forward-looking statements below.
Original content created by Mugglehead Media Corp. © 2021 is protected by copyright laws.
Visit us at https://mugglehead.com daily for all things cannabis-related.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muggleheadmedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/muggleheadmedia
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
Mugglehead Media Corp. and Mugglehead.com (collectively, Mugglehead) is a news and media publisher dedicated to cannabis, psychedelics, and mental wellness. It is not registered as an investment adviser, broker-dealer or other financial or securities professional with any financial or securities regulatory authority. You understand that no content published by Mugglehead constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Mugglehead does not render general or specific investment advice and does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any industry or company mentioned on this Site.
This news release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or commodities. To the extent that anything in this press release may be deemed to be investment advice or a recommendation in connection with a particular company or security, such information is impersonal and is not tailored to the needs of any specific person.
From time to time, Mugglehead (on behalf of itself and any partner, director, officer or insider of Mugglehead) may have a financial or other interest in the party or parties featured on the Site, within the meaning of National Instrument 31-103 - Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, as a result of ownership of securities in, compensation received or receivable from or other financial arrangement with such party or parties featured in this press release. We will disclose if we have a position in any such party or parties, as at the date of publication of this press release; however, we may not update this disclosure after such date.
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to third parties regarding product plans, future growth, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, industry positioning, customer acquisition, the amount of recurring revenue and revenue growth. In addition, when used in this release, the words ''will,'' ''expects,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''may,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''seeks,'' ''targets,'' ''estimates,'' ''looks for,'' ''looks to,'' ''continues'' and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding a third party's focus for the future, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those disclosed by the companies featured in this release in their public securities filings. You should carefully review the risks described therein. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement was published. Mugglehead undertakes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of their publication, except as required by law.
From time to time, reference may be made in this press release to prior articles or opinions we have published. These references may be selective, may reference only a portion of an article or opinion, and are likely not to be current. As market information changes continuously, previously published information and data, and any references thereto, may not be current and should not be relied upon.
Nick Laba
Mugglehead Media Corp
+1 888-684-4534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter