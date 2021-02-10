New opinion: Feb. 10

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
Interest of A.R.S. 2021 ND 15 Docket No.: 20200199 Filing Date: 2/10/2021 Case Type: JUVENILE LAW Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: District court judgment finding children are deprived is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).