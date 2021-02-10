Combat Veteran Changes Mission from Protecting World Leaders to Keeping the World Safe with COVID-19 Detection Dogs

One of the nation’s top celebrity dog trainers is set to play a vital role in keeping the world safe during the pandemic.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews announced today that he has changed his mission from protecting world leaders to keeping the world safe with his upcoming COVID-19 detection dogs program.

“I’m leveraging the same skills I learned training elite Army dogs,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training. He graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio TX in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews’ decision to keep the world safe with COVID-19 detection dogs program could prove to have perfect timing. According to experts, COVID-sniffing dogs are the new tool in helping detect and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In fact, one example is that ticket holders at the Miami Heat basketball games are now screened by COVID-19 detection dogs when they arrive.

“Dogs can search a person and clear them or give a positive response in seconds, resulting in little to no bottlenecking at events,” Matthews said. “It’s extremely cost effective to hire a COVID-19 detection dog team, because an organization can effectively search hundreds or thousands of people for pocket change per person.”

Matthews went on to point out that COVID-19 detection dogs are extremely reliable. In fact, a Belgian Malinois in Germany trained at the Hanover University of Veterinary Medicine is now detecting COVID-19 with 94 percent accuracy (https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1391913/german-sniffer-dogs-detect-covid-19-with-94-accuracy). Matthews noted that his canines, during military training, were expected to maintain a 95 percent proficiency success rate and the same results can be obtained with the right COVID-19 detection dog team.

“A dog doesn't care what odor it is being trained to sniff, whether its narcotics, cancer, explosives, or odors associated with COVID-19,” said Matthews and added, “Once trained, COVID-19 detection dogs provide reliable and efficient results.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today (https://bookme.name/ryanmatthews).

Matthews added that the difference between good and great is in the details; therefore, the organization needs to think of all aspects beyond their immediate needs.

“Organizations and corporations are encouraged to consider using COVID-19 detection dogs as a layer of protection for populated events such as sporting events, concerts, allowing schools to open up – and any place of large gathering while still maintaining social distancing,” Matthews said. “When combined with other safety protocols such as medical stations, as an example, we have a better chance at bringing society around the world back to a new normal.”

For more information, please visit https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

