Classic Honda of Midland Named 2021 DealerRater Honda Dealer of the Year Award in Texas
Across Texas, Classic Honda of Midland is Best Reviewed by Honda ShoppersMIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Honda of Midland has been awarded DealerRater's 2021 Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.
“This prestigious award is a huge accomplishment for us. We are a smaller dealership in the middle of West Texas, competing with larger metropolitan markets. We recognize that reviews shape the culture of our business, and that 80% of our customers research and read reviews online before purchasing a vehicle. That is why we appreciate DealerRater, because our customer’s feedback and reviews are valuable to us in many ways,” says owner Joey Gabarda.
Reviewers evaluated Classic Honda of Midland on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing, and overall experience.
Classic Honda of Midland has demonstrated consistently high ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class.
“Car buyers have spoken and have identified Classic Honda of Midland as the best Honda dealer to do business within Texas,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “The quality and number of reviews for Classic Honda of Midland speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers.”
“Today’s car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership’s online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today’s business environment,” added Oldershaw.
