Business Council seeks public comment on rule changes for the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public comment on rule changes for the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program.

The Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program rules will be amended and further clarified. These amendments are intended to address issues of importance to the Business Council including: amended award and match amounts, clarified requirements for revenue-generating projects, expanded public notice requirements, added requirements to projects that involve ownership of infrastructure, and other revisions to the rules.

The proposed rules may be viewed online at https://rules.wyo.gov/Search.aspx?mode=2 under "Business Council". The Wyoming Business Council welcomes all comments and suggestions on these proposed rules. Comments must be submitted directly at https://forms.gle/VxhvzYzmWuvc96Si6. The Business Council will accept comments until 5 p.m. March 12, 2021.

Commenters may request a statement of the agency’s position regarding each comment and the action taken as a result of the comments prior to or within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the rule. Any person may request the agency not to adopt the rules. If requested, the agency will provide a written response to state its reasons for overruling the consideration against adoption. The public has forty-five days (45) to comment. The proposed amended rules will be in effect upon adoption.

