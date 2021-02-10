Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian Ron G to Hooking From Home Live Tonight on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT
Tokyo Kuntpunch hosts Hooking From Home every Wednesday at 9pm ET on YouTube
I have been wanting Ron G on my pod for months now and I am so excited he is going to be my guest tonight and put my magic to the test! We are going to have a ball.””LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes stand-up comedian Ron G to Hooking From Home live, tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT on YouTube and you may listen here www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch
— Tokyo Kuntpunch host of Hooking From Home
“I first met Ron when I started going to Chocolate Sundaes at The Laugh Factory on Sunset. I’d be kickin’ it with the comics upstairs,” says Tokyo. “Then Ron ended up doing my apartment show this past November with DJ Sidekick on turntables and it felt like Chocolate Sundaes was in my home! I have been wanting him on my pod for months now and I am so excited he is going to be my guest and put my magic to the test! We are going to have a ball.”
You may also get Hooking From Home on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264b on Tokyo’s website https://www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast
and on all other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.
You may follow Ron G on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ComedianRonG and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/comedianrong/
You may follow Tokyo Kuntpunch on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung
You may follow Hooking From Home on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hookingfromhome/
You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt
For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
201-920-2777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Hooking From Home #41