Applications Now Accepted for Summer Meals Program

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) is now accepting applications for organizations interested in participating in the 2021 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for children. The program, financed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, provides free meals to children from targeted communities and is designed to maintain and expand nonprofit food programs for children during the summer months.

Although the Summer Food Service Program is generally designed to provide increased food access to children and youth during the summer when school is not in session, many communities have taken advantage of current program flexibilities, which are available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program flexibilities, which include allowing the use of the SFSP during the regular school year, a waiver of traditional eligibility requirements, allowing non-congregate feeding, allowing for parent pick-up of meals and several other regulatory waivers, have been approved for use through 6/30/2021. It is not certain yet at this point what, if any, flexibilities may be available for the traditional summer season starting in July of 2021.

To participate in the summer program, sponsors must be public or private nonprofit school food authorities, organizations, residential summer camps, nonresidential day camps, or units of local or state governments. To be approved, a site must serve an area with at least 50 percent of the children eligible for free or reduced-price meals or qualify as a residential camp or a nonresidential day camp. Meals must be made available to all children enrolled in the program without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, at (401) 222-4253. Applications for participation during the 2021 summer season must be completed and approved prior to June 15, 2021; interested organizations should reach out to RIDE no later than May 1, 2021 to start the application process.

