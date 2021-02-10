RIDE Launches Expanded and Interactive Online Tool to Match Educators with High-Quality Professional Learning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. —The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today unveiled its expanded and improved Educator Course Network (ECN), an interactive online tool that enables school systems to search for, and connect with, third-party expert partners that can provide educators with meaningful professional learning experiences.

“Research tells us that when teachers are equipped with high-quality curricular materials and the professional learning to use those materials well, student achievement increases and inequity in the classroom is reduced,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “But far too often, the professional learning opportunities we give to teachers fall short. We’ve worked to increase those opportunities and now with the click of a button, ECN allows school system leaders to identify, and invest, in training opportunities that are proven to be both meaningful and effective. This is critical now more than ever, as we begin to confront learning loss as a direct impact of COVID-19.”

The ECN includes national and local partners that have been vetted by the state to provide training rooted in high-quality curriculum and supports, as well as options for leadership, social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The approved providers are prepared to support engaging experiences that prompt teachers to evolve their instructional practices, expand their content knowledge, and challenge their beliefs.

The launch of the updated ECN is the latest effort by RIDE to shift from an organization based on compliance and a move to better support school systems, including the selection, adoption and implementation of high-quality curricular materials.

In 2019, Rhode Island lawmakers passed legislation requiring 100 percent of K-12 school districts to adopt high-quality curricular materials. This must be completed by June 2023 for English Language Arts and mathematics and by June 2025 for science. To date, 78 percent of school districts have adopted high-quality curricular materials in at least one subject/grade band, up from 70 percent just last year.

RIDE has helped districts achieve this goal by defining what characteristics are found in high-quality curricular materials and supports; publishing lists of materials by subject that have been reviewed and deemed high quality; and closely supporting cohorts of select school districts through a process to choose and procure high-quality materials.

