Center Valley Dentists at Castle Dental Offering Dental Implants to Allentown & Bethlehem Residents

Castle Dental is located only minutes from Allentown and Bethlehem. It is also only a short drive from Coopersburg and Quakertown.

Dental implants are among the most successful treatments available.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental are now accepting new patients. Located only minutes from Allentown and Bethlehem, Castle Dental is only a short drive away for many Lehigh Valley residents looking for dental implants, dentures, or crowns.

Dental implants remain the most popular service offered by the team at Castle Dental. A dental implant, used to replace a missing tooth, is a titanium implant topped with a ceramic crown. It is not only natural-looking but extremely durable.

“Dental implants are among the most successful treatments available,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “They have a success rate of over 90%. Once the implant fuses to the jawbone, it looks and feels like a real tooth.”

The implant, abutment, crown, and any supplemental procedures are all included in the cost of dental implants in Center Valley.

Other services offered by Castle Dental include same-day CEREC crowns, implant-retained dentures, and cosmetic dentistry like tooth whitening and veneers.

To learn more, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley dentist by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. Patients from Allentown, Bethlehem, Coopersburg, Quakertown, and beyond are welcomed.


About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.

Melissa Dugan
Castle Dental
+1 6102822249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

