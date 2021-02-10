Boston man indicted for murder in 2011 cold case

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging a Boston man, already serving multiple life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for a 2009 double murder in Providence, with 10 felony counts stemming from the 2011 murder of Steven Latimer in the city of Providence.

Nigel Nichols (age 35), formerly of Mattapan, Massachusetts, is alleged to have shot and killed Latimer and wounded several other victims with an illegal firearm during the early morning hours of October 2, 2011.

Nichols is charged with one count of murder; one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death; three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, one count of discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

"The passage of time does nothing to lessen the pain felt by families who have lost a loved one at the hands of another, particularly when such crimes go unsolved for many years," said Attorney General Neronha. "Nearly 10 years have passed between the day Steven Latimer was murdered and today's indictment. This is a major step forward in our efforts to obtain justice for Mr. Latimer and his family. I am grateful to the family for their patience, and to the Providence Police Department, whose persistence, in partnership with this Office, has brought us to this place today."

It is alleged that around 3:00 a.m. on October 2, 2011, Nichols shot and killed Steven Latimer and wounded three other victims in a drive-by shooting on Dyer Street in Providence.

On that date, it is alleged that Nichols drove his vehicle alongside another moving vehicle that was carrying Latimer and three other occupants. He fired a pistol multiple times at them before driving away.

"Today's indictment serves as a result of law enforcement agencies working together to keep a dangerous perpetrator of gun violence off our streets and better ensure safety within our community," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "I commend the Providence Police Detective Bureau and the Office of the RI Attorney General for their persistent work on this intricate case to bring justice to the victims involved. Our Cold Case Unit will continue their ongoing dedication to resolving unsolved cases such as this one."

Nichols was found guilty by a Providence County Superior Court Jury on February 18, 2015, of the December 2009 double homicide of David Thomas and Domingo Ortiz in Providence. He is currently serving four consecutive life sentences plus a consecutive 30-year sentence for murder and other charges related to that incident.

"I would like to give the utmost praise to Providence Police Detective Angelo A'Vant for his continuous work investigating unsolved cases, seeking out that one fresh tip or new piece of evidence to move the case to the prosecution phase," said Providence Chief of Police, Colonel Hugh T. Clements. "Pertinent information related to unsolved cases may be obtained in the form of a phone call, an email, a tip from the community or our law enforcement partners. We always strive to answer questions for the families of victims and bring justice to the perpetrators. As time passes, it can be difficult to unlock the mysteries of these cases and we constantly reach for that new piece of information to uncover the truth. Detective A'Vant is a great investigator and I commend him on the pride he takes in working these extremely difficult cases."

Nichols will be scheduled for arraignment in Providence County Superior Court at a future date.

The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General James Baum on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

