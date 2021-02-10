GO AGAINST THE CURRENT™ BASEBALL THEMED SHIRTS TO BENEFIT THE NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM.
Go Against the Current releases its monochromatic baseball designed tees to raise funds for NLBMKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Against the Current™ will release their monochromatic style baseball shirts with proceeds from sales benefitting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) located in Kansas City, Missouri.
With Black History Month and the beginning of the baseball season approaching, now is the perfect time to help celebrate the museum through the Go Against the Current lifestyle statement branding. Go Against the Current is something the Negro League Baseball Players and everyone involved in the league had to do on a daily basis. They were not followers, they were all leaders and they continue to inspire today.
A two-week pre-sale will begin today and orders can be placed directly through www.goagainstthecurrent.com
The softstyle shirts designed by Meteor Trail Creative will cost $25 each.
The NLBM is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri’s Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. In 2006, the NLBM earned designation from the United States Congress as “America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.”
Rhode Island based Go Against the Current™ is a lifestyle statement founded on the belief that tells others you are your own person, with your own ideas. You are not a follower. You have the ability to teach, collaborate, and contribute with those around you. You have the ability to learn from others. You are not a boss but you are a leader. You make a difference every day of your life, be yourself.
Contact info:
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum www.nlbm.com
bkendrick@nlbm.com
816.221.1920
Go Against the Current www.goagainstthecurrent.com
bill@gatcurrent.com
401.321.4238
Bill Wilk
Go Against the Current
+1 401-321-4238
