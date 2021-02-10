Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Issues RFP for 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan Public Involvement Facilitator

The Department of Public Service will begin the review and update of the Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) and the Electric Plan. As part of the process the Department has developed a Public Involvement Plan, which includes a series of public engagement activities to garner insights and comments from citizens and stakeholders around the state.  

This Request for Proposals (RFP) seeks responses from a qualified contractor to provide highly engaged, efficient, and effective process assistance with the solicitation, management, and compilation of public input for the duration of the CEP update process undertaken over the next year, leading to the final publication of the CEP in January 2022.

Please see the RFP document for details on the anticipated scope of work and timelines needed to obtain stakeholder responses and meet the Department’s statutory obligations.

  • RFP ISSUE DATE:   Friday, February 5, 2021
  • RESPONDENT QUESTIONS DUE:   Friday, February 12, 2021 by 4:30 PM
  • RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS:   Friday, February 19, 2021
  • RESPONDENT PROPOSALS DUE:   Monday, March 1, by 4:30 PM
  • CONTACT: Edward Delhagen, 802-828-4099, ed.delhagen@vermont.gov

 

