Bitcoin Rise - Will the Crypto Bubble Continue to Grow & Not Burst?

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though people use different online payment options, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are becoming more prevalent every day. While it’s true that many internet users don’t understand blockchain technology, that doesn’t prevent them from purchasing different items and paying for services paying with Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.

Nowadays, we can use cryptocurrencies for all sorts of things. That’s why according to this research, people make an average of 1,200,000 transactions per day using Ethereum and around 300,000 with Bitcoin.

Why do people use cryptocurrencies?

The main reason people use Bitcoin and every other cryptocurrency is that they are secure. Therefore, you can make your purchases online without worrying whether your personal information will be leaked.

Another thing that makes cryptocurrencies appealing is the fact they are decentralized. In other words, there isn’t an authority that regulates these currencies. This has its advantages and disadvantages, but, judging by the popularity of most cryptocurrencies, it has an overall positive effect.

Which are the countries where cryptocurrencies are really popular?

Generally speaking, you can find multiple cryptocurrency users in almost every country in the world. Yet, some places, such as Russia and Ukraine, have way more cryptocurrency users than others.

In addition to these two, countries like Venezuela and Nigeria are also among the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fans. Bitcoin and Ethereum allow them to send money across borders and pay for different items and services.

Is Bitcoin better than every other cryptocurrency?

Most people who are not into cryptocurrencies have heard of Bitcoin because it often gets featured in the news. One of the things that make it more attractive than everything else is the price. After the boom that took place in 2017, experts predicted that the “cryptocurrency bubble” will eventually burst and put an end to Bitcoin and its alternatives. Although the following year was challenging, late 2020 and early 2021 made Bitcoin even more popular. At one point, this phenomenon digital currency reached nearly $42,000, a record for any cryptocurrency.