29 Small Technology Companies Win Innovation Grants

Twenty-nine innovative companies across North Carolina have received grants to foster job creation and promote research and technological development in response to the pandemic, the Department of Commerce announced today. The One North Carolina Small Business Program awarded a total of $1.5 million to the selected technology-oriented businesses.

The One North Carolina Small Business Program has a long track record of supporting innovative companies that bring critical new technologies to market. The program, one of the longest running of its kind in the nation, provides state grants to match federal funds awarded through the highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which help small companies develop new and innovative technologies that have high potential for commercialization.

This cohort of grantees is supported through a state appropriation, with combined support of the Governor and the North Carolina General Assembly, from the state’s share of the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Since 2006, the One North Carolina Small Business Program has helped more than 270 companies in 45 cities, resulting in nearly one thousand North Carolina jobs and bringing to market hundreds of high-tech products in a wide variety of sectors, including life sciences, chemicals, agriculture, computers, communications, military/defense, pharmaceuticals, energy, materials, among others. The program is overseen by the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation, which encourages, promotes, and supports scientific, engineering, and industrial research applications in North Carolina.

“As a champion and promoter of job creation and technological innovations in our state, the Board implemented this year’s program to provide strong support to as many businesses as possible,” said Michael Cunningham, chair of the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation. “As a result, one third of our grants went to companies directly working to solve the coronavirus pandemic, another third were indirectly working to address the issue, and the remaining third of the grants went to companies that experienced significant costs of employment or experienced consequential business or technological interruptions. The need is great, and we hope to be able to support additional companies with additional funding for the program.”

The program’s grants support companies at a critical stage of their growth, shortening the time needed from takeoff to the point where they become large, successful companies. Many recipients have said the grants are vital injections of capital they need to put their companies on a successful trajectory.

The Office of Science, Technology, & Innovation, a division of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, administers the program on behalf of the Board. More information is available online.

March 1, 2020 – December 1, 2020