Governor Stein Delivers NC Strong Update, Announces Plans to Keep Costs Down and Expand Economic Opportunity

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to highlight ways he is reducing energy costs and investing in the state’s top-tier workforce here in North Carolina. The Governor also announced the launch of an online dashboard that details growth in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including new jobs announcements, investments in communities, and medical debt relieved.

Click here to learn more about how Governor Stein is working toward creating a safer, stronger North Carolina in all 100 counties.

Lowering Energy Bills

To address rising energy costs, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) have expanded the Energy Saver NC program to all 100 North Carolina counties. The program helps households save up to $1,000 in utility bills each year through rebates for home efficiency upgrades and high-efficiency electrical appliances.

“Electricity bills are too high, and I am committed to doing everything I can to lower your costs,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina is expanding Energy Saver NC to all 100 counties. Now, eligible families across the state will be able to lower their energy bills about $1,000 a year on average and improve the comfort and safety of their homes. These upgrades also strengthen our energy system, help our environment, and support good-paying jobs in communities statewide.”

“North Carolina is the first state in the nation to fully launch the Energy Saver program,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Now that the program is available across the state, eligible North Carolina families can lower their utility bills by up to $80 per month, and their homes will be more comfortable. These energy-saving steps will also reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality while supporting more than 2,000 jobs for the contractors doing the installations. That’s a win all the way around for North Carolina.”

"The Center for Energy Education has spent the past few months reaching out to our community to inform residents and help them apply and receive rebates from Energy Saver NC," said Mozine Lowe, Executive Director of C4EE. "We often hear from our community, “My house has never felt this warm,” or “My light bill is $100 less this month.” We are excited to support Energy Saver NC into in its 100 counties to secure clean energy futures for all."

An eligible household can receive up to $16,000 in rebates for energy efficiency improvements such as heat pump heating and cooling systems and insulation, and initial estimates show a household could achieve nearly $1,000 in energy savings over the course of a year. Additional rebates of up to $14,000 are available for high-efficiency electrical appliances such as water heaters and electric cooktops. In addition to reducing power bills, the Energy Saver NC Program reduces household energy usage, makes homes more resilient and safer, reduces pollution and carbon emissions, strengthens power grid reliability, and supports more than 2,000 jobs.

Click here to learn more about Energy Saver NC.

Funding More Youth Apprenticeships

To build on North Carolina’s workforce success, Governor Stein announced today that he will be directing his discretionary funding allotted through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) toward NC Career Launch, supporting more high-quality youth apprenticeships. The N.C. Department of Commerce administers these federal WIOA funds on the state level. NC Career Launch helps businesses develop registered apprenticeship programs for students beginning in grades 11 and 12 in high-demand sectors like child care, health care, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing.

“The promise of North Carolina is simple: If you work hard, where you come from should not limit how far you can go,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Apprenticeships unlock doors of opportunity for the next generation, and they help our state meet its workforce needs. Career Launch will support students in being prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

“Our Division of Workforce Solutions is excited to support NC Career Launch, which will strengthen North Carolina’s capacity to expand work-based learning,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, who is a co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “Leveraging partnerships with the NCWorks Commission and local workforce development boards, NC Career Launch highlights the innovative approach that has made our state a national leader in workforce development.”

In his announcement, Governor Stein highlighted CaroMont Health’s nursing and health care apprenticeship program. North Carolina is projected to soon have the worst nursing shortage in the nation, leaving health care systems dependent on expensive traveling nurses. Through its apprenticeship program, CaroMont Health experiences up to 34% better retention outcomes than in its traditional recruitment path.

“As a nurse of 40 years, I’ve seen that the best way to address deepening nursing and health care shortages is to invest in the people already in our communities,” said Janice Hill, Director of the Nursing Workforce Transition Program at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. "Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships give motivated students and employees a real pathway into nursing and health care careers. And they help us build a workforce prepared to care for our neighbors.”

Governor Stein continues to invest in North Carolina’s workforce. In December, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released its end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including a goal of doubling apprenticeships across the state. Read the Council’s report here. By leaning on employer leadership, alignment across stakeholders, clear pathways to good jobs, and accountability for results, the Council is building a workforce system that works for jobseekers and employers alike. Since taking office in January 2025, Governor Stein has announced more than 35,000 new jobs and more than $24 billion in new investments coming to North Carolina.

Click here to learn more about NC Career Launch.

###

The Governor’s Reserve funding directed to NC Career Launch is a portion of North Carolina’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Programs (including Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth), which are 100 percent supported by the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award totaling $66,329,591.