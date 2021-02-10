DT’s Tiny Sensors Make It Big In Japan

Free Electrons connects promising startups to the world’s leading utility companies to create solutions and co-create “the future of energy.”

This one-year program led Disruptive Technologies to create a pilot project with a major Japanese utility company

The ten global companies that developed the program are leaders in the clean energy transition.

Free Electrons connects promising startups to the world’s leading utility companies to create solutions and co-create “the future of energy.

They are piloting the DT sensor solution in both their power grid and retail business.

The successful pitch secured a pilot program with TEPCO, the largest utility company in Japan

Our founder holding the worlds smallest wireless sensor

Our founder holding the worlds smallest wireless sensor

DT’s easy to use web application, equipped with dashboards for data visualizations

DT’s easy to use web application, equipped with dashboards for data visualizations

Thanks to the Prestigious Free Electrons Program, Norwegian Tech Company Disruptive Technologies Pilots Solution with TEPCO, Bringing Sustainable IoT to Japan

Being able to pilot with TEPCO, our first Japanese client, is a great honor. Participating in the Free Electrons program has opened many doors for our technology. We can’t wait to see what comes next”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, NORWAY, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is a finalist in the highly esteemed Free Electrons accelerator program. This one-year program led Disruptive Technologies to create a pilot project with a major Japanese utility company. Free Electrons connects promising startups to the world’s leading utility companies to create solutions and co-create “the future of energy.” The ten global companies that developed the program are leaders in the clean energy transition. Disruptive Technologies was chosen as one of the 10 finalists out of 800 applicants. As an alumnus of Free Electrons, DT will continue to learn from other innovative startups and the utility companies that oversee the accelerator.

The Disruptive Technologies team made a fantastic pitch of their sensor solution during the program's initial phases. The successful pitch secured a pilot program with TEPCO, the largest utility company in Japan. They are piloting the DT sensor solution in both their power grid and retail business. Disruptive Technologies is grateful for their trust in the technology. By piloting the solution, TEPCO proves that they are at the forefront of energy innovation in Japan.

The sensor solution from Disruptive Technologies, powered by the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is one of the most innovative. The solution:
*Enables monitoring of critical components with non-intrusive, small, and robust wireless sensors
*Requires no downtime during installation
*Is complemented by Studio, DT’s easy to use web application, equipped with dashboards for data visualizations
*Allows for setting up alerts and notifications through adjustable threshold triggers


“Our participation in the Free Electrons accelerator program has led us to test our innovative technology in a new market,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Being able to pilot with TEPCO, our first Japanese client, is a great honor. Participating in the Free Electrons program has opened many doors for our technology. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”


About Disruptive Technologies
Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.

Summary

*Disruptive Technologies, the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is a finalist in the 2020 Free Electrons Accelerator Program.
*Disruptive Technologies has launched a pilot program with Japanese Utility TEPCO.
*“Our participation in the Free Electrons accelerator program has led us to wonderful opportunities,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies.

Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor

You just read:

DT’s Tiny Sensors Make It Big In Japan

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
Company/Organization
Disruptive Technologies
Strandveien 17
Lysaker, 1366
Norway
+47 405 50 789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

More From This Author
DT’s Tiny Sensors Make It Big In Japan
Disruptive Technologies Announces Global Reseller Agreement with World Leading Service Provider, JLL
JUST LAUNCHED! The World’s Smallest Sensors Are Now Certified For Remote Monitoring in Potential Explosive Atmospheres
View All Stories From This Author