DT’s Tiny Sensors Make It Big In Japan

Being able to pilot with TEPCO, our first Japanese client, is a great honor. Participating in the Free Electrons program has opened many doors for our technology. We can’t wait to see what comes next”OSLO, NORWAY, NORWAY, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is a finalist in the highly esteemed Free Electrons accelerator program. This one-year program led Disruptive Technologies to create a pilot project with a major Japanese utility company. Free Electrons connects promising startups to the world’s leading utility companies to create solutions and co-create “the future of energy.” The ten global companies that developed the program are leaders in the clean energy transition. Disruptive Technologies was chosen as one of the 10 finalists out of 800 applicants. As an alumnus of Free Electrons, DT will continue to learn from other innovative startups and the utility companies that oversee the accelerator.
The Disruptive Technologies team made a fantastic pitch of their sensor solution during the program's initial phases. The successful pitch secured a pilot program with TEPCO, the largest utility company in Japan. They are piloting the DT sensor solution in both their power grid and retail business. Disruptive Technologies is grateful for their trust in the technology. By piloting the solution, TEPCO proves that they are at the forefront of energy innovation in Japan.
The sensor solution from Disruptive Technologies, powered by the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is one of the most innovative. The solution:
*Enables monitoring of critical components with non-intrusive, small, and robust wireless sensors
*Requires no downtime during installation
*Is complemented by Studio, DT’s easy to use web application, equipped with dashboards for data visualizations
*Allows for setting up alerts and notifications through adjustable threshold triggers
“Our participation in the Free Electrons accelerator program has led us to test our innovative technology in a new market,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Being able to pilot with TEPCO, our first Japanese client, is a great honor. Participating in the Free Electrons program has opened many doors for our technology. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”
About Disruptive Technologies
Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.
