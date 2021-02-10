Love Food? Love Farms!

This Valentine's Day we are focusing all of our attention towards all of the people that work year-round to bring delicious #RootedInVermont food to our plates! Join us in sending them all thanks, today and everyday!

Find local farmers markets, farm stands, pick-your-own farms and CSA programs to buy direct and support Vermont's farmers! Vermont is also fortunate to be the home of many businesses making top quality value-added products, too! Vermont Tourism's 'Made In Vermont' website features many favorite local products.

Get inspired to use all of the great local products you find to cook at home! The folks @DigInVT have pulled together several recipes collected from partner organizations, producers and restaurants. Also, try out highlights from Hot Chocolate Week recipes to stay warm is these cold temperatures or bake along with @FarmersToYou for more ideas using local ingredients!

Not feeling like being adventurous in the kitchen? @VTFreshNet connects local chefs and producers so you can eat more locally grown food and support local businesses! Explore Vermont Fresh Network members to find a local meal near you or take a quick peek at Seven Days' Good To-Go Vermont directory to see what your favorite eatery is serving up.

Spread the love for local on social! @RootedinVermont is a growing grassroots movement to help all Vermonters see local food as their own – not because it is a trend, but rather a part of our history and who we are as Vermonters. Rooted in Vermont belongs to all Vermonters and is being nurtured by the Vermont Farm to Plate Network. Share local products and farms you love with all of us on social media!

