Free Landmark Report on Renewable Energy in Brazil Offers an Insider’s Guide for International Investors

We Brazilian’s have a saying ‘Brazil is not for beginners’ but those who can navigate Brazil’s dense legal and regulatory jungle will discover a renewable energy market that is brimming with potential”SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangifera Analytics, a leading international market intelligence firm, is proud to announce the release of a free investor guide for renewable energy in Brazil. The Investor’s Handbook for Renewable Energy in Brazil brings together all the essential information for anyone considering or developing renewable energy projects in Brazil and those who want to understand the inner-workings of this lucrative emerging market.
— Rachel Andalaft, CEO of Mangifera Analytics
Recent reforms in the Brazilian energy market have focused on diversifying the country’s energy mix by creating the technical, socio-economic, and political conditions required to encourage investment. Transmission capacity and grid intelligence have increased to account for intermittent supply, new financing mechanisms have been put in place to suit a wide range of projects, and more supportive regulation has been established to drive the business case for renewable energy investment in Brazil. This has led to over 20 GW of wind and 5 MW of solar power capacity to date but these numbers do not tell the whole story.
“We Brazilian’s have a saying that is especially true for our energy sector, ‘Brazil is not for beginners’. Despite impressive reform, Brazil is still a developing country with a business environment that does not always follow the international standards that experienced investors might expect,” says Rachel Andalaft, CEO of Mangifera Analytics. “Brazil’s strong culture is pervasive in the energy sector and the economy as a whole, meaning many investors can struggle without the language and cultural knowledge that will allow them to understand ‘the Brazilian way’ and avoid costly mistakes.”
The Investor’s Handbook for Renewable Energy in Brazil: An Insider’s Guide
The handbook is made up of nine chapters that cover all the elements investors need to consider to develop successful renewable energy projects in Brazil. Chapters 1 and 2 cover the fundamentals of the Brazilian energy and electricity markets. Going beyond sunlight, wind, and water to the politics, socio-economics, and market structures that truly enable renewable energy projects to come online.
Chapters 3 & 4 take a deep dive into crucial elements of corporate structure and taxation for renewable energy projects in Brazil. Exploring the strengthening pathway for foreign capital in Brazil, through the various options for the establishment and operation of corporate entities. The Brazilian economic results statement (DRE) differs significantly from the internationally applied 3S System. In Chapter 4, Mangifera Analytics introduces its financial modeling tool, based on proprietary and third-party auditing that integrates the DRE and 3S systems.
Chapter 5 goes into more depth on renewable project financing, revealing the much bigger range of funding participants now available to innovative energy ventures. While chapters 6 and 7 examine electricity and land regulation in Brazil, simplifying the process of the key regulator, ANEEL, and exploring the complexities of land regulation in the rapidly developing Latin American nation.
Chapter 8 tackles the challenges of environmental licensing in a country that is trying to balance economic development with globally significant conservation efforts. To complete the comprehensive handbook, the final chapter focuses on Brazil’s maturing renewable energy supply, which forms the industrial base that will propel wind and solar power into a new era of robust growth.
"All the elements are falling into place to make this the best time to invest in the Brazilian energy market,” says Rachel Andalaft, CEO of Mangifera Analytics. “Brazil is still an emerging market with many of the inefficiencies and cultural hurdles you would expect of a populous Latin American country, but those who can navigate Brazil’s dense legal and regulatory jungle will discover a renewable energy market that is brimming with potential.”
The Investor’s Handbook for Renewable Energy in Brazil has been developed by Mangifera Analytics to support that journey. It serves as an insider’s guide for those developing projects renewable energy in Brazil and anyone curious about the inner-workings of this lucrative market. The handbook is available for free in Mangifera Analytics’s report catalog.
About Mangifera Analytics
Born in Brazil —offices in Europe, Asia, and North America— Mangifera Analytics offers actionable market intelligence on the Brazilian energy sector. Through in-depth reports and comprehensive datasets, our network of local experts provides unrivaled insider knowledge and up-to-date information to provide investment teams and decision-makers the insight they need to succeed in this promising new era for renewable energy in Brazil.
