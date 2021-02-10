Cloud-based Solutions Are Trending In The Cybersecurity Services Market

Cybersecurity Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Cybersecurity Services Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Cloud-based cybersecurity solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries for cost effective solutions, as per TBRC’s cyber security industry outlook. The use of a cloud-based cybersecurity strategy for businesses offers substantially more benefits than traditional security strategies, especially if the network is cloud-based. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Cloud-based cybersecurity is a cybersecurity approach that uses cloud protection software and applications to keep a network infrastructure, as well as all end-user devices, secure. This service is provided by a third-party supplier who is responsible for ensuring that all network-connected devices and network infrastructure are kept secure. For their use of cloud-based cybersecurity services, businesses usually have to pay a periodic fee to the third-party provider. When using a cloud-based cybersecurity approach, malware and viruses are detected more easily, ensuring that the network is continually equipped with the latest security updates and improvements. For instance, McAfee provides cloud-based cybersecurity services for both consumers as well as businesses. It serves industries such as healthcare, financial services and the public sector.

The global cybersecurity services market size is expected grow from $65.41 billion in 2020 to $69.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cybersecurity market is expected to reach $103.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cloud Services Market - By Segments (Infrastructure As A Services (IaaS), Platform As A Services (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS), Business Process As A Services (BPaaS)), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.