Amorada Tequila Sets the Bar with Art & Aesthetic Advancements
Iconic "aerator" innovation unleashes sophisticated sips from one of the world's only female tequila makers.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based tequila company, Amorada Tequila, is owned by Terray Glasman, one of the world's only female tequila makers.
Her journey began many years ago when she embarked upon a pilgrimage to create a perfect tequila. To Glasman, tequila is not just another distilled spirit. It is deeply representative of her culture. One that incorporates family with food, drinks, and laughter for shared satisfaction.
Hailing from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Amorada is produced without additives. The brand's artisan approach ages the product in both White Oak and French Cognac barrels for up to18 months.
Beyond its maestro tequilero techniques, Amorada is known for its iconic and ornate bottles. Each has been individually molded, sandblasted, and capped by hand in its authentic form. Colorful representations include Blanco housed within a cobalt blue bottle, Reposado for amber, and the exquisite Añejo in the red bottle.
These bottles are not only visually striking but designed by Glasman herself.
Continuing its relentless pursuit for innovation, this year, Amorda presents a groundbreaking new bottle design featuring a clear glass cap that highlights the tequila's rich hues within an aerator that helps to soften the tequila before it's poured into the glass. This "oxygenation" allows for an unobstructed view of the elixir, resulting in a WOW factor.
But the real magic is found in the tequila housed within.
Art, aesthetics, and female empowerment are the defining principles behind Terray Glasman and Amorada Tequila's sterling success. "I love what I do, and I can't imagine doing anything else. I truly believe that in this world, you can't take anything with you when you leave, but at least when I leave, I will know that I've left something meaningful behind, and that's a beautiful feeling."
As Terray’s motto humbly strives to keep awareness united with the cause behind her brand:
“A company without purpose leaves a business without passion.”
To further advancement, Glasman created a coalition called Amorada Love Movement (ALM), the nonprofit donates a percentage per bottle to aid single mothers in need.
"I'm a woman in man's world, but I'm a champion for women and believe in doing what I can to empower them," Glasman said.
Selected by Forbes Magazine as one of its top 10 Añejos, Amorada offers a line of ultra-premium Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo tequilas, finely crafted from 100% Weber Blue Agave and nothing else.
The spirits stand in a class of their own.
The unaged Blanco offers notes of pineapple, earth, and white pepper with hints of floral accents. This is best enjoyed neat or in a top-shelf Margarita made with only natural ingredients.
The Reposado is aged eight months in Cognac barrels, which lends vanilla aromatics, brown sugar, and butterscotch. These aromatics transition shortly after into intense almond and clove. Best enjoyed on its own or in a premium Mexican Martini.
The Anejo is aged eighteen months in both Cognac and Bourbon barrels. Aromatics present are black cherry, anise, maple, and butterscotch. This Anejo is recommended to be sipped neat and pairs well with a medium-bodied cigar and a roaring fire. Amorada Tequila was designed to enhance family gatherings, get-togethers with friends, and intimate moments with your loved one.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, tequila sales have grown 66.5%, according to Nielsen data, and has outpaced the overall spirits category's growth.
Tequila may have a wild and crazy reputation, but this unique spirit is created according to strict guidelines, guaranteeing authenticity and consistency. It's distilled from the Weber blue agave plant's fermented juice and comes only from a specified region of Mexico, centered around Jalisco's western state.
Tequila production begins with the agave plant, cultivated in Mexico's desert regions. Early civilizations believed agave was a gift from the gods, which they used as sources for food, fibers, and building materials. They would cut off the top of the plant, and the remaining stump filled with a liquid called aguamiel that would ferment into a cloudy, low-alcohol drink.
The Spanish introduced distillation to Mexico in the 1500s. The technique used on aquamiel produced the spirit they dubbed vino mezcal de Tequila.
Like wine and other unique spirits, tequila is produced according to regulations that govern its appellation of origin. Tequila may only be made in the state of Jalisco, which includes the town of Tequila, and parts of the surrounding states of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. It must be made from blue agave and in accordance with additional rules for ingredients and aging.
The blue agave plant can reach eight feet in height and matures at around six years old. Sugars collect in the core of the plant, the piña. Producers chop up the piñas, cook them in large ovens, press the juices from the cooked pieces, and ferment them with yeast. This blue agave juice may make a 100 percent agave spirit, or the producer may add up to 49 percent non-agave sugars, such as sugar cane or corn sugars, to make a "mixto" or "regular" Tequila.
The fermentation length, temperature, and yeast affect the development of flavor compounds or congeners that produce a specific tequila style. Some producers add piña fibers called bagasse to the fermentation vessel to enhance the complexity of the spirit. Regulations demand that tequila be double-distilled in pot stills or produced with a continuous still with at least two columns.
Tequila may be bottled without maturation or aged in oak barrels. The length of aging determines how it is labeled: Colorless blanco or silver tequila is aged fewer than two months in oak; Reposado between two and 12 months; añejo for more than one year. Extra añejo is a category added in 2006 that includes tequila aged at least three years in oak vats under 600 liters. Generally, the longer tequila aged in oak, the smoother and more full-bodied it becomes.
Amorada Tequila is distributed domestically by Total Wine and More, which services more than 220 stores from Texas via Mexico and throughout the United States. Benchmark Beverage supplies Michigan. Visit http://www.amoradatequila.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn