Lex Thavarajah earns internationally recognized designation for performance in luxury real estate
Lex joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute's training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more information, contact:
Lex Thavarajah - REALTOR®
Zolo Realty, Brokerage
289-999-1096
lex.thavarajah@zolo.ca
http://www.lexrajah.ca
Lex Thavarajah earns internationally recognized designation for performance in luxury real estate.
Lex Thavarajah from Zolo Realty, Brokerage recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Lex Rajah joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute's training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.
"Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community," said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. "The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional."
The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Lex with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. "Every home has a unique story to tell, and my job is to find it and elegantly showcase it to the world," said Lex Rajah.
Lex Thavarajah has been in real estate since 2014 and specializes in Vancouver and Oakville luxury markets. He also holds a designation from Wharton in Digital Marketing.
For more information about the luxury market in Oakville, Ontario, contact Lex Thavarajah with Zolo Realty, Brokerage at 289-999-1096.
Lex Thavarajah
Zolo Realty, Brokerage
+1 289-999-1096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter