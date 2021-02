Reality Check Insights Releases "The Binge Report" on Consumers' Streaming Preferences

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reality Check Insights releases "The Binge Report" based on data from over 2,000 consumers nationally on their streaming behaviors and preferences.Key highlights from the report include:- Netflix is the only service where more than half its users rate it as a favorite- Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ consistently rise to the top with Netflix on key dimensions such as value, interesting content, and favorite- More users praise Amazon Prime for interesting material and content variety than Hulu or Disney+ users- Few users identify AppleTV and HBO Max as a good valueThe full Binge Report and methodology can be accessed here Reality Check delivers fast and accurate data insights to help companies better serve their clients.