Reality Check Insights Releases "The Binge Report" on Consumers' Streaming Preferences
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reality Check Insights releases "The Binge Report" based on data from over 2,000 consumers nationally on their streaming behaviors and preferences.
Key highlights from the report include:
- Netflix is the only service where more than half its users rate it as a favorite
- Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ consistently rise to the top with Netflix on key dimensions such as value, interesting content, and favorite
- More users praise Amazon Prime for interesting material and content variety than Hulu or Disney+ users
- Few users identify AppleTV and HBO Max as a good value
The full Binge Report and methodology can be accessed here.
Reality Check delivers fast and accurate data insights to help companies better serve their clients.
Reality Check Insights
Key highlights from the report include:
- Netflix is the only service where more than half its users rate it as a favorite
- Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ consistently rise to the top with Netflix on key dimensions such as value, interesting content, and favorite
- More users praise Amazon Prime for interesting material and content variety than Hulu or Disney+ users
- Few users identify AppleTV and HBO Max as a good value
The full Binge Report and methodology can be accessed here.
Reality Check delivers fast and accurate data insights to help companies better serve their clients.
Reality Check Insights
Benjamin Leff
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn