Reality Check Insights Releases "The Binge Report" on Consumers' Streaming Preferences

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reality Check Insights releases "The Binge Report" based on data from over 2,000 consumers nationally on their streaming behaviors and preferences.

Key highlights from the report include:

- Netflix is the only service where more than half its users rate it as a favorite
- Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ consistently rise to the top with Netflix on key dimensions such as value, interesting content, and favorite
- More users praise Amazon Prime for interesting material and content variety than Hulu or Disney+ users
- Few users identify AppleTV and HBO Max as a good value

The full Binge Report and methodology can be accessed here.

Reality Check delivers fast and accurate data insights to help companies better serve their clients.

