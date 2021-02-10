Midco Turns to ATX Networks for 1.2GHz HFC Amplifier Upgrade
ATX’s GainMaker-compatible amplifiers enable Midwest cable operator to continue to fulfill its customer service goalsDALLAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, is providing Midco, a South Dakota-headquartered communications company, with its GigaXtend™ GMC Series of 1.2GHz Line Extenders and System Amplifiers. Midco embarked on the outside plant upgrade as part of its mission to deliver faster and higher-capacity broadband services to its subscribers, which are spread across Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Midco is a Midwest-rooted company with a stellar reputation for customer service and community outreach, including a charitable foundation that has awarded more than $5 million to non-profits, government organizations and schools in the Midwest since 1987. It currently delivers services to more than 440,000 residential and business customers, with ambitious plans to reach new communities across its service area, including those in remote locations that have been historically underserved by broadband connectivity.
“Midco is dedicated to providing our customers with the highest-performing and most-reliable broadband and entertainment services available in the Midwest,” said Midco CTO Jon Pederson. “Partnering with ATX allows us to accelerate the availability of innovative new services today, as well as setting us up to deliver seamless service upgrades in the future.”
ATX’s GigaXtend GMC family of 1.2GHz amplifiers provides cable operators with a seamless and cost-efficient HFC network evolution path. With Cisco© GainMaker® amplifiers already installed in its network, Midco can avoid the time and expense of retraining technicians and installers, which is often required with the introduction of a new product into the network.
“ATX is pleased to extend our decades-long relationship with Midco by assisting the communications service provider with the expansion of its HFC network,” said Jay Lee, ATX’s Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Broadband Access. “We share this innovative company’s commitment to closing the digital divide and delivering high-speed broadband services to rural and historically underserved communities.”
Midco started taking delivery of the GigaXtend GMC amplifiers before the end of last year. GigaXtend 1.2GHz amplifiers, the only authorized GainMaker-compatible products available, are the latest addition to the GigaXtend family of outside plant equipment. GigaXtend products enable a streamlined path to 1.8GHz and potentially higher frequencies with minimum disruption to the outside plant, providing a futureproof investment for operators.
For more information about ATX Networks, please visit www.atx.com.
###
About ATX Networks
ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.
Joseph McGarvey
+1 347-601-7003
email us here
ATX Networks