Woodbury man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Washington County Attorney’s Office recently charged Steven Carl Jackson, of Woodbury, with six felony counts of filing false or fraudulent income tax returns and six felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Jackson filed false income tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2019, by overstating his withholding amounts in order to reduce the amount of income tax he and his wife owed. The complaint alleges that he also failed to report taxable wages from a job in tax years 2018 and 2019. The complaint states that department investigators determined that Mr. Jackson owes more than $15,300 in income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

