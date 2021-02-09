VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips to Promote Safe and Responsible Internet Use on Safer Internet Day

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a Consumer Alert promoting safe and responsible internet use in recognition of 2021 Safer Internet Day. With COVID-19 forcing more Floridians to learn, socialize and work remotely, secure internet usage is more important than ever. The good news is there are simple steps users can follow to improve online security and protect sensitive information.

said, “Most of us access the internet every day to learn, work or socialize. This increased online activity provides more opportunities for scammers, hackers and thieves looking to steal your personal and financial information. Safer Internet Day is a good reminder to take a fresh look at how to protect your finances, identity and safety online.”

Attorney General Moody is releasing the following tips to help Floridians stay safe online:

Use a strong, lengthy password that has uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Create unique passwords for each online account;

Never give information to an unknown or untrusted source, and always use secure networks to send information;

Understand personal privacy terms and conditions for any smart-home devices or virtual-personal assistants in use;

Monitor children’s internet and technology use with Parental Controls; and

Proceed with caution when using public wireless networks as they are accessible to the public, including hackers. Avoid staying logged in to accounts when accessing these networks to help prevent hackers from accessing personal information.

