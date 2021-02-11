exEXPERTS: What's Next for Women and Divorce

exEXPERTS founders T.H. Irwin and Jessica Klingbaum toast to post-divorce happiness, friendship, and their new business. exEXPERTS homepage

Girl Gang Assemble!

We’ve lived it, so we get it! My divorce took four long years to complete. Looking inward and moving forward was (and still is!) my mantra and I hope to empower others to do the same.” — T.H. Irwin, exEXPERTS founder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is expensive…it’s exhausting…oftentimes lonely and unpredictable. Now, throw a pandemic into the mix.

Recognizing a strong need for community during divorce and especially in these challenging times, fellow divorcées, media mavens, and best friends Jessica Klingbaum and T.H. Irwin founded exEXPERTS.

This free online resource launching February 13th provides open, no-nonsense professional knowledge and camaraderie to help women of all ages navigate their divorce and what may lay ahead.

A survey by Nolo.com found the mean cost of divorce in the US to be $12,900 and the average time to complete a divorce about 11 months - even longer if issues had to be resolved in court. exEXPERTS will save women time, money, and quite possibly their sanity during the process.

T.H., a former experiential marketing executive for USA Today and Jessica, an Emmy-nominated television producer for programs like “The Early Show” on CBS and “The Nate Berkus Show,” know how to emotionally connect with an audience.

“We have stoooories!” dishes Jessica. “Some are funny, others a bit more serious. Regardless, we keep it real, raw and authentically us 100% of the time.”

Stories that begin with a shocking phone call (within a week of each other) twelve years ago. Jessica was an in-demand TV news producer with two toddlers at home when she found out her husband was cheating - had been for years - throughout her entire pregnancy. T.H. learned of her ex’s secret double life while on the school pick up line.

The mission is to provide women with unbiased information and free support. exEXPERTS encompasses a podcast series with episodes like “What Your Divorce Attorney Doesn’t Want You to Know” and “Fresh Start, Clean Up and Clean Out,” a dedicated website and “What I Wish I Knew” newsletter that offer access to vetted professionals and real life experts— no bull, no hidden fees.

Together, Jessica and T.H. have inside access to hundreds of top-tier professionals and relevant resources they have called upon to offer up free information and answer the hard questions, including “What happens to my health insurance when I get a divorce?” and “What credit score do I need to buy a house or rent an apartment?”

This curated group of experts range from internationally recognized love coach and best-selling author Susan Winter to Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and former FOX Business Network TV anchor Tracy Byrnes, professional organizers NeatFreaks Home and more. They will cover popular divorce topics from kids to wellness in the following categories: myDIVORCE, myWALLET, mySELF, myFAMILY, and mySTUFF.

"Working with Jess and T.H. is a dream,” shares Tracy Byrnes, CDFA - Financial Advisor at UBS. “Not only are they highly talented and experienced, but are uber-focused on helping people empower themselves through this complicated time. There is sunshine at the end, and Jess and T.H. are going to help you find it.”

