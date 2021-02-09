Legum & Norman President Presents at Community Associations Institute Virtual Law Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, VA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman president Marc McCoy was recently a featured speaker at the 2021 Community Associations Institute (CAI) virtual law seminar.

The CAI law seminar series is a gathering of the leading attorneys in the community association legal space. The virtual event featured five days of educational programming, the opportunity to earn essential CLE credits, lessons from keynote speakers, and a chance for participants to connect with industry peers.

Mr. McCoy was featured as a speaker during the CIRMS Insurance Masters Program: Aging in Place Part 2 session. During the session, speakers explored the key risk management issues that become evident with aging infrastructure and aging residents and how risk management efforts can help the association deal with insurable and uninsurable potential losses. In addition, the following joined Mr. McCoy as keynote speakers for the session:

Kenneth E. Chadwick, Esc., CCAL fellow, Chadwick, Washington, Moriarty, Elmore & Bunn, P.C.

AJ Scott, CPCU, CIRMS, Cline Agency Insurance Brokers

“We were proud to have Marc represent Legum & Norman as a featured speaker at the CAI law seminar,” stated Nick Mazzarella, CMCA®, PCAM®, LSM®, Associa regional vice president. “We are honored to have one of our valued team members speak alongside other outstanding industry experts. The opportunity to share knowledge, best practices, and critical information is an example of Legum & Normans continued commitment to providing expert guidance and unparalleled leadership.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com